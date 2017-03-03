Virgin space spinoff will pop teensy satellites into orbit

Virgin Orbit

Elon Musk's rocket program at SpaceX is designed for massive payloads like communication satellites people traveling around the world. But fellow space buff Richard Branson on Wednesday fired up a new business called Virgin Orbit set up to launch teensy satellites that'll fit in the palm of your hand.

These satellites -- often called cubesats -- are increasingly popular since they're cheaper to build and can still get useful work like imaging the entire earth's surface daily, as in the case of Planet Labs' Dove satellites that are about a foot long.

The work is a spinoff of a team previously called LauncherOne. The project is designed to make launches quicker, easier and more flexible by dropping a launch rocket from a Boeing 747 jet called Cosmic Girl flying at 35,000 feet.

Virgin Orbit is the third company in the Branson space effort. The first two are Virgin Galactic, which focuses on commercial human spaceflight, and the Spaceship Company, which builds spacecraft for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Orbit's leader is Dan Hart, who worked for aerospace giant Boeing for 34 years, including the post of vice president of government satellite systems.