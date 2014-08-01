CNET también está disponible en español.

Virgin Mobile offers plans just for Facebook

A new plan on Virgin lets customers pay to use certain apps, Internet.org brings free mobile Web access to Zambia, and Amazon is giving away $100 worth of Android apps.

CNET Update checks out a new type of mobile plan:

Now Playing: Watch this: Virgin Mobile offers plans just for Facebook
2:56


In this tech-news roundup:

CNET Update delivers the tech news you need in under three minutes. Watch Bridget Carey every afternoon for a breakdown of the big stories, hot devices, new apps, and what's ahead. Subscribe to the podcast via the links below.

