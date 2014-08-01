Virgin Mobile offers plans just for Facebook

CNET Update checks out a new type of mobile plan:
In this tech-news roundup:
- Learn about a new prepaid plan on Virgin that lets you fine-tune your mobile bill. You can even just pay for data use on specific apps.
- A new app from Internet.org aims to make the Web more accessible in poor countries. Facebook, Google, Wikipedia and several other sites are free to access in Zambia for Airtel mobile customers.
- BlackBerry launches a beta BBM app for Windows Phone. The app for Android and iPhone may also be getting a redesign.
- Amazon is giving away 30 apps for free, normally worth $100. But the deal won't last long.
CNET Update delivers the tech news you need in under three minutes. Watch Bridget Carey every afternoon for a breakdown of the big stories, hot devices, new apps, and what's ahead. Subscribe to the podcast via the links below.
