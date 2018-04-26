Vinyl is having a major revival.

Thanks to millennial listeners discovering the format fresh, and audiophiles who love the sound quality, the demand for vinyl records is growing.

Rainbo Records in Los Angeles is one of several record makers across the US that's stepping up to meet demand from a new generation of listeners.

The company has has been pressing records since 1939, with some machines over 40 years old. Rainbo produces around 23,000 records a day and runs the plant 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.

Watch the video to learn how Rainbo Records makes vinyl and how little the manufacturing process has changed over the years.