Sorry, Vine's replacement v2 has been delayed indefinitely

Dom Hofmann/Twitter

If you miss the good old days of Vine and its 6-second video clips, we've got bad news for you. v2, the expected successor to Vine, has been postponed indefinitely, according to v2 creator and Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann.

Vine was incredibly popular in its heyday as the go-to place to upload and watch short and funny videos. Twitter bought the app in 2012 for $30 million, but then killed off the service in January 2017.

Vine fans were given a brief glimmer of hope when Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann said he was working on a v2 app in December 2017, but on Friday he stated that he was putting the project on hold due to "financial and legal hurdles."

If you want to learn more about v2's hiatus, you can read Hofmann's note in this tweet.