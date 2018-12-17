HQ Trivia and Vine founder Colin Kroll dies

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Variety

Colin Kroll, the co-founder and CEO of the popular trivia game app HQ Trivia, was found dead in his New York apartment on Sunday. He was 34.

Kroll was discovered by New York Police Department officers conducting a wellness check, the NYPD said in a statement, confirming a TMZ report. His death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

"We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it's with deep sadness that we say goodbye," an HQ Trivia spokeswoman said in a statement. "Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

HQ Trivia exploded in popularity after its launch in September 2017. Developed by Intermedia Labs, the live streaming game is held twice a day, offering cash prizes for those who answer all the questions correctly.

Before co-founding HQ Trivia, Kroll was one of the creators of Vine, the widely used but now defunct 6-second video app. Twitter, which reportedly purchased the startup in 2012 for $30 million, shut it down in 2016.

Originally published Dec. 16 at 9:55 a.m. PT.

Update, 12:10 p.m. PT: Adds HQ Trivia statement.

Correction, Dec. 17 at 8:42 a.m PT: This story initially gave an incorrect age for Kroll. He was 34 at the time of his death.