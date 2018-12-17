HQ Trivia and Vine founder Colin Kroll dead at 35

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Variety

Colin Kroll, the co-founder and CEO of the popular trivia game app HQ Trivia, was found dead in his New York apartment on Sunday. He was 35.

Kroll was discovered by New York Police Department officers conducting a wellness check, the NYPD said in a statement, confirming a TMZ report. His death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

HQ Trivia has exploded in popularity since its launch in September 2017. Developed by Intermedia Labs, the live streaming game is held twice a day, offering cash prizes for those who answer all the questions correctly.

Before co-founding HQ Trivia, Kroll was one of the creators of Vine, the widely used but now defunct 6-second video app. Twitter, which reportedly purchased the startup in 2012 for $30 million, shut it down in 2016.

