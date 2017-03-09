Vimeo launches 360-degree video, giving VR ways to make money

Vimeo trails bigger rival YouTube in supporting the 360-degree uploads watchable on virtual-reality headsets, but it is offering other perks to creators.

Vimeo will give 360-degree-video creators options for selling or renting their experiences.

Vimeo added support for 360-degree videos, the video service said Wednesday, offering creators the option to sell their experiences directly to viewers like you.

Vimeo trails bigger rival YouTube and Facebook, the world's biggest social network by users, in offering the ability to upload and share 360-degree videos, which are the underlying basis for watching video in virtual reality. But the service's pedigree as a hub for independent filmmakers and its track record of giving creators tools to polish and make money off their content sets it apart from those more populist rivals.

In other words, Facebook and YouTube want to put 360 and VR in everyone's hands. Vimeo wants to make it something filmmakers can run with.

"Right now, it is expensive and time consuming to make 360 video. Most [people] can only do it when they're working with big brands," said Sara Poorsattar, Vimeo's director of video product, in an interview. "Content is the missing piece that would take immersive stories from nascent to mainstream."

