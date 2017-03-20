Villanova falls to Wisconsin, takes all the brackets with it

How are those March Madness brackets working out for you? Not looking so good after Saturday, when top-ranked Villanova was knocked out by No. 8 seed Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Villanova, last year's champion, is going home, and plenty of tourney brackets went through Wisconsin's cheese grater. CBS Sports announced no perfect brackets were left in its competition after the Villanova loss. ESPN had two perfect brackets left after that game, but by the end of the day, both had suffered a loss.

Nova fans were bumming out.

But they were going mad in Madison.

Wisconsin even busted out the rehash of Crying Piccolo Girl, aka Roxanne Chalifoux, whose tearful image became a meme when Villanova lost in the 2015 tournament.

Although Chalifoux seemed to be taking it well, sharing an image from happier days for Nova in 2016.

While for everyone else, it was all about the brackets.

Or at least about our great national tradition of hating Duke.

@AndCassady When you're initially happy 'Nova got beat then you realize Duke gets another easy road to the Final Four. — Logan Hargis (@LHargis5) March 18, 2017

Pace yourself, fans. There are still more than two weeks to go.

