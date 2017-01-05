Viewsonic unveils three new monitors at CES 2017

In the midst of the weird and wacky tech at CES 2017, ViewSonic announced a trio of monitors that will go on sale in June.
ViewSonic VP3881
The ViewSonic VP3881 is a 37.5-inch monitor with a curved screen. The most expensive of the trio at $1,999 (converts to £1,625 and AU$2,762), it has a super-wide 24:10 aspect ratio (yes, you read that correctly), making it a great choice for anyone who likes having multiple windows open while working. It has full ergonomic features like swivel, pivot and tilt, which is really impressive for such a big display. It can even pivot a whole 180-degrees.
- 3,840x1,600-pixel resolution
- 24:10 aspect ratio
- HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.1 Type C and USB hub
ViewSonic VP3268-4K
The ViewSonic VP3268-4K is slightly smaller and a bit cheaper than the model above, sitting at 31.5-inches and costing $1,359 (£2,025, AU$3,443), yet it has a higher display resolution. The monitor features an eye-watering 4K ultra-high definition display that's intended for photographers, graphic designers and anyone else who needs a color accurate monitor with a ridiculously high screen resolution.
- 3,840x2,160-pixel resolution
- HDMI, DisplayPort, Mini-DisplayPort and USB hub
ViewSonic VX2781-UC
The ViewSonic VX2781-UC is the most affordable of the bunch, starting at $749 (converts to £609 and AU$1,035). It's a 27-inch display with a sleekly thin and "frameless" design (aka it has very thin bezels). It's the only one out of the three with a USB-C port.
- 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution
- USB 3.1 Type C