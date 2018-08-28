Vespa's first electric scooter rolls out this October

Vespa

We finally know when Vespa's first electric scooter, Elettrica, is slated to hit the market.

Production on the scooter starts next month, parent company Piaggio Group said in a release Monday, and the Elettrica will go on sale in Europe in October. It'll start selling in the US and Asia beginning in early 2019.

It's still not clear how much the Elettrica will cost, but Piaggio Group says, "The price will be in line with the high-end bracket of the Vespa range presently being marketed."

The Elettrica features 62 miles of range, and it's estimated to take 4 hours to fully charge the lithium-ion battery.

The electric scooter will also include the latest version of Vespa's Multimedia Platform. Riders can connect their phones to the Elettrica using Bluetooth to access a digital dashboard, navigation services and trip states. The scooter will also warn riders if road conditions are getting bad.

The Elettrica will only come in a silver finish, but customers can choose between seven different trim colors.