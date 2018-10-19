Vertu emerges from bankruptcy with the $4,000 Aster P phone

Vertu

Super luxury phonemaker Vertu filed for bankruptcy and liquidated its stock of hyper expensive phones back in 2017. But apparently the company is back to doing what it does best.

Vertu unveiled its latest Android-based smartphone, the Aster P, on Oct. 17 in China, GizmoChina reports. Like other Vertu phones, the Aster P is built by hand in England using luxe materials like sapphire crystal glass, titanium and exotic leathers. You also get Vertu's signature butler service that comes with the phone.

And also like other Vertu phones, it's ridiculously expensive. The Aster P starts at 29,800 yuan (roughly $4,295, £3,300 or AU$6,050), but can get as expensive as 98,000 yuan depending on materials. That price tag makes the iPhone XS Max look like something you'd give out in goodie bags at your yacht parties.

The Aster P's specs are somewhat of a mixed bag. While it comes with some high-end features like dual-SIM compatibility, an AMOLED display and 6GB of RAM, its Snapdragon 660 chip and smallish 4.9-inch screen is more on the midrange side. Other specs include:

12-megapixel rear camera

20-megapixel front camera (apparently selfies are more important)

3,200-mAh battery



Android 8.1 Oreo

USB-C port

128GB internal storage

The Vertu Aster P is available for preorder in China on sites such as JD.com. The phone will be released on Oct. 30. Watch a Vertu trailer below.