Veronica Mars Hulu reboot's official, and Kristen Bell is psyched

Warner Bros.

Teen private investigator Veronica Mars is grown up and coming to Hulu, the streaming service announced on Thursday. There will be eight brand new episodes of the 2000s mystery drama, starring original star Kristen Bell and with original creator Rob Thomas on board.

In the show, Bell plays the title character, a teen private investigator who was often compared with Nancy Drew. The show ran from 2004 to 2007, with a big-screen movie that got its start on Kickstarter hitting theaters in 2014.

Bell herself shared a delighted Instagram video, telling fans the old episodes of the show, plus the movie, are coming to Hulu in the summer of 2019, and that fans will want to brush up, since "we're MAKING ANOTHER ONE!"



No spoilers, but Hulu says the eight-episode mystery will revolve around Spring Break visitors getting murdered in the show's setting, the fictional seaside town of Neptune, California. Mars Investigations is hired by one victim's parents to find the killer. An exact release date for the new shows was not given.

The show is known for its exceedingly loyal fans, dubbed "Marshmallows" from a line in the pilot. Back in August when the news first broke that Hulu might bring the show back, fans on Twitter welcomed the report, many sharing GIFs from the show or of Bell.

"I'm over the moon about this," wrote Chris Duckworth on Twitter. "One of my favorite shows."

Wrote another fan, "(Too) freaking excited. My favorite show. My whole family pretty much knows every episode by how constantly I watched it haha so happy right now! Veronica Mars was my idol then and today it is Kristen Bell."

Between this and #Buffy coming back, I know @TinyLumber just did a quadruple back flip back to the early 2000's. — JustIncredible (@notjust_thebest) August 21, 2018

I am so happy about this! Loved Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell returning. Really hoping the rest of the main cast as well, loved them all. #VeronicaMars — marmstr all about Friz/QueenGabi (@marmstron14) August 21, 2018

To freaking excited. My favorite show. My whole family pretty much knows every episode by how constantly I watched it haha so happy right now! Veronica Mars was my idol then and today it is kristen bell.♡♡ — Christine (@blndbombshell1) August 21, 2018

I’m over the moon about this. One of my favorite shows. pic.twitter.com/T9YCn7lUwY — Chris Duckhorn (@CDuckhorn) August 21, 2018

Although the Variety report said it wasn't yet known if other cast members would return, many of Bell's co-stars, including Tina Majorino, Chris Lowell, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra and Ryan Hansen, did act in the 2014 film.

First published Aug. 21, 4:37 p.m. PT.

Update, Aug. 22, 9:52 a.m.: Adds that series creator Rob Thomas retweeted Deadline's story about the revival.

Update, Sept. 20, 11:37 a.m. PT: Adds confirmation that reboot is headed to Hulu.