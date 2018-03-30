Verizon wants to put Palm phones back in your palm (The 3:59, Ep. 377)

In this podcast, here's what we're talking about:
- Verizon is rumored to be reviving the Palm name for a new Android phone.
- Facebook sets new limits on how advertisers target users.
- President Trump derides Amazon's business practices, again.
Verizon wants to put Palm phones back to your palms (The 3:59, Ep. 377)
