Verizon pulls quietly Wear24 smartwatch after four months

Time has run out for Verizon's Wear24 smartwatch after just four months.

Verizon Wireless began selling the 4G LTE-connected Wear24 in May for $300. The smartwatch ran Google's Android Wear 2 software and featured a 1.4-inch AMOLED display and a 450mAh battery with wireless charging.

Apparently that battery power wasn't enough to keep Verizon charged about the Wear24 and the carrier quietly withdrew the device. It wasn't immediately clear when this happened. Android Police was first to notice the device's product page now redirects visitors to a support page that doesn't offer a purchase option.

Verizon didn't respond to a request for comment but confirmed the move to Android police, saying "Yes Wear24 has been discontinued."

The smartwatch's reviews were generally tepid, but Verizon apparently thought it had seen enough.

