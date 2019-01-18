Verizon's new BOGO deals could save you hundreds on the latest phones from Apple, Google, Samsung and LG.
Starting Thursday, the carrier is offering BOGO -- buy one, get one -- deals on top smartphones for a limited time. To get the deal you have to activate a new line and devices must be purchased on a payment plan.
Here's the breakdown:
- If you buy an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS MAX or iPhone X, you can get a free iPhone XR or take $750 off a second iPhone X model.
- If you purchase a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, you can get one Pixel 3 64GB for free or get $800 off any other Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL model.
- If you get a Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ or Galaxy Note 9, you can get a free Galaxy S9 or get $800 off a Galaxy S9+ or Galaxy Note 9.
- You can also get 50 percent off an LG G7 or LG V40, and receive a $750 off a second LG device.
Verizon didn't specify the time frame for this limited-time offer. Customers will receive credits in their account -- either $800 or $750 depending on the phone they pick -- over 24 months.
Starting Thursday, Verizon will also include Apple Music in its Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans. Customers on these unlimited plans were offered a six-month trial of Apple Music, now they'll get Apple Music permanently at no additional cost.
Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.
CNET en Español: Get all your tech news and reviews in Spanish.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: A few luxury upgrades over the XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
Apple
-
reading•Verizon offers BOGO deals on iPhone XR, Pixel 3 and more
-
Jan 17•Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS and XS Max: Review in progress
-
Jan 17•Apple's Tim Cook calls for new regulations to protect your personal data
-
Jan 17•This tech for your aging parents fights isolation, boosts awareness
-
•See All
Discuss: Verizon offers BOGO deals on iPhone XR, Pixel 3 and more
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.