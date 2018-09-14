Verizon internet boss Tim Armstrong to leave Oath

Verizon

Tim Armstrong, CEO of Verizon's Oath subsidiary, is leaving.

Verizon said Wednesday that K. Guru Gowrappan will become the new CEO of Oath starting Oct. 1. Armstrong will stay on as a strategic adviser until the end of 2018.

"Guru has proven experience in scaling businesses globally," Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon, said in a statement. "I'm thrilled he will lead Oath in an exciting new phase of growth, building on the foundation Tim and his team have created by delivering brands our customers love."

Armstrong joined AOL in 2009 and became CEO of Oath in 2017 after AOL and Yahoo were combined into Oath under Verizon. As Oath's chief, he's been in charge of digital media brands such as TechCrunch, HuffPost, AOL and Yahoo.

Gowrappan has served as president and chief operating officer of Oath since he arrived at the company in April. Before that, he was Alibaba's global managing director. Next month, he will assume duty as Oath's new boss and will report to Vestberg directly.

Though it's still unclear why Armstrong is leaving.

A Verizon spokesperson provided CEO Hans Vestberg's email to Verizon employees: