Political pressure may have interfered with a second deal by Chinese tech giant Huawei to sell its phones in the United States, this time with Verizon Wireless.

On Monday, news emerged that AT&T pulled out of a deal to sell the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, a victim of Congressional pressure, according to the Information. Tuesday, as Huawei touted the Mate 10 Pro at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, Android Police reported similar pressure on Verizon.

Huawei said it doesn't comment on "rumors and speculation." Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

But Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, expressed frustration at the carrier partnerships. The loss of carrier support is big for Huawei, but also big for the consumer, which is deprived of an Android alternative, he told the press at CES on Tuesday. Huawei has proven its quality and security, he said.

Huawei long has had trouble with US relations, in part because it sells network equipment used to route sensitive data around the internet, not just phones. It hired lobbyists and public relations staff to help win over the country years ago. Just because technology is a global phenomenon doesn't mean it's exempt from local political issues.

AT&T and Verizon both were reported to be Mate 10 Pro sales partners, a move that would have helped Huawei establish a beachhead in the large and lucrative US phone market. Huawei, the third-largest phone maker globally in terms of units shipped, remains mostly an unknown brand in the US despite high marks for its products.

It's not wholly without allies, though. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is helping to promote the Mate 10 Pro. But if you're persuaded to buy the $800 phone, you can look at other retailers like Amazon, BestBuy, Microsoft, NewEgg and B&H.

CNET's Roger Cheng contributed to this report.