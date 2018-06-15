Verizon decides to get even pricier with its newest unlimited data plan (The 3:59, Ep. 414)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Verizon's unlimited data plan has no limits to how high prices will get.
- Scammers hate this Uber trick.
- Disney was set to buy Fox. Then Comcast told Fox, "Hey, we'll give you $65 billion!"
- Mozilla is developing a web browser for your voice.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
