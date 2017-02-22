Verizon and Yahoo agree to cut $4.83 billion deal by $350 million

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Verizon is getting a discount for damaged goods.

The telecommunications giant and Yahoo have agreed to drop its original $4.83 billion acquisition deal price by $350 million, months after Yahoo's public image rolled downhill from one hacking scandal after another.

In the seven months since Verizon announced it was buying Yahoo's operating business, the web-pioneering site revealed it suffered the worst hack in history -- twice. It first set the record in September with 500 million accounts breached, then broke its own record in December when Yahoo revealed it had 1 billion accounts hacked in a separate breach. The company also faced backlash for reportedly building tools to help the government spy on citizen's emails.

Its $4.83 billion deal had been on shaky ground since the massive breaches, but Verizon had not lost faith in Yahoo's 1 billion user base.

"We have always believed this acquisition makes strategic sense. We look forward to moving ahead expeditiously so that we can quickly welcome Yahoo's tremendous talent and assets into our expanding portfolio in the digital advertising space," Marni Walden, Verizon's executive vice president said in a statement.

As part of the price drop, Verizon and Yahoo have agreed to share the legal and regulatory burdens that will come from the billions of hacks the website suffered from 2014 and 2013. Yahoo is reportedly under investigation from the US Securities and Exchange Commission for potentially taking too long to inform investors about the breaches.

Under the terms of the revised deal, Yahoo will have to pay half the bill for any non-SEC government investigations and lawsuits related to the hack. Any shareholder's lawsuit over the hacks will also be Yahoo's responsibility.

The acquisition is part of Verizon's strategy to boost its digital advertising arsenal as it gears up to compete with Google and Facebook. The telecom company is looking to combine Yahoo with AOL, which Verizon bought for $4.4 billion in 2015. Yahoo's popular assets like fantasy sports and Yahoo Mail still managed to pull in profits despite the hacks. Verizon's push to purchase Yahoo's operating business had been delayed from the breaches, but is moving along steadily after the agreement.

"It is an important step to unlock shareholder value for Yahoo, and we can now move forward with confidence and certainty," Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer said in a statement.

Verizon's deal is still open to adjustments, and expected to close during Q2 2017, which ends on June 30.

Updated at 5:52 a.m. PT: To include more details from Yahoo and Verizon's agreement.