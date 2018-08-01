Venom's new trailer shows a symbiote with the munchies

Sony's new Venom trailer released Tuesday shows the alien symbiote taking over Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), and man is he hungry.

The trailer shows the symbiote's early partnership with Brock, which already looks to be combative. Brock tells Venom that they can't hurt people while Venom feels they can do "whatever we want."

And when Venom does take over Brock Mr. Hyde-style, the combined creature descriptively tells thugs that its battling its desire to eat organs, legs and arms. So if you're squeamish, prepare yourself before hitting play on the trailer above.

Venom comes to theaters in Australia on Oct. 4 then the US and UK on Oct. 5.