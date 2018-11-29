See Venom get the rom-com treatment

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Love isn't perfect.

Maybe that includes Marvel's Eddie Brock and symbiote Venom, even if that relationship has a little more push and pull than most.

In a trailer out Wednesday for the digital and Blu-ray editions of the supervillain caper, Venom's been recast as a romantic comedy for the holidays, featuring Brock looking love sick into the distance and Venom telling him "you are mine."

How precious.

This holiday season, he’ll steal your heart and drive you wild. Make a date with #Venom today, then bring him home to meet the rest of the family on Digital 12/11 & Blu-ray 12/18 and experience over an hour of special features. https://t.co/phBGN3t82Q pic.twitter.com/gVb6xxFHbH — Venom (@VenomMovie) November 27, 2018

"Two hearts become one," sounds slightly less ominous with sleigh bells in the background.

Venom is available on digital Dec. 12 and Blu-ray on Dec. 18.