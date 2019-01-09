Vast fatberg found in sewer, and the photos are a complete horror

South West Water

The fatberg menace continues to haunt the UK. South West Water, which services an area in southern England, discovered a fatberg clogging up the sewers in Devon, and it's a whopper.

The 210-foot (64 meter) fatberg is part of a modern problem where old sewer systems get packed full of congealed lumps of cooking oil, diapers, wipes and grease.

London unveiled a particularly epic fatberg in 2017. The monstrous masses have to be physically removed from their lairs.

"Fortunately, the fatberg has had no impact on Sidmouth's excellent bathing water quality and has been discovered in good time," South West Water reported Tuesday.. The utility reminded customers to only flush the "3Ps": pee, paper and poo.

It will take a sewer team about eight weeks to remove the massive fatberg using high-pressure jets, shovels and pickaxes.

In case you're not grossed out enough already, you can tour the horrifying lump in 360 degrees on Facebook. Want more? The Museum of London offers a live video feed of a chunk of fatberg to feed your nightmares.