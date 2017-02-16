Valve boss trashes his own 'marginally adequate' VR headset

Josh Miller/CNET

Gabe Newell, CEO of game developer Valve, says he's not going to lose any sleep if VR doesn't take off.

"We're optimistic. We think VR is going to be great," Newell stated in an interview with Polygon. "We're also pretty comfortable with the idea that it will turn out to be a complete failure."

One of VR's biggest hurdles right now is the high cost of major headsets such as the Oculus Rift and the Vive, which Valve developed in partnership with HTC. "[HTC] Vive is the most expensive device on the market," Newell explained. "It's barely capable of doing a marginally adequate job of delivering a VR experience."

Newell admitted that the other hurdle is good VR content. "I can't think of a single piece of [VR] content that would cause millions of people to justify changing their home computing," he said.

Last week Valve announced plans to produce three full-length VR games.