Valve accuses Apple of rejecting Steam Link mobile streaming app

Nate Ralph/CNET

If you were hoping to stream PC games from your powerful gaming rig to your iPhone or iPad, we've got some bad news -- PC gaming giant Valve says Apple has rejected its Steam Link app, meaning it may not appear appear on the App Store after all. (It's available in beta on Android right now.)

Valve says that Apple actually approved the iOS version for release on May 7, but decided to renege -- due to "business conflicts with app guidelines that had allegedly not been realized by the original review team," according to Valve's statement.

Valve says it appealed Apple's deecision, but didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about whether it would make changes to the app to get Apple's approval yet again.

Here's Valve's full statement:

On Monday, May 7th, Apple approved the Steam Link app for release. On Weds, May 9th, Valve released news of the app. The following morning, Apple revoked its approval citing business conflicts with app guidelines that had allegedly not been realized by the original review team. Valve appealed, explaining the Steam Link app simply functions as a LAN-based remote desktop similar to numerous remote desktop applications already available on the App Store. Ultimately, that appeal was denied leaving the Steam Link app for iOS blocked from release. The team here spent many hours on this project and the approval process, so we're clearly disappointed. But we hope Apple will reconsider in the future.

Apple didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

While Apple has many, many potential reasons to reject an app, it's fun to speculate that the company might have its own competing game streaming service in development. Sony has one, EA is working on one, and Microsoft is hoping to launch one by 2020.