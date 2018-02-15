Enjoy Valentine's Day from space with a heart-shaped island

Copernicus Sentinel data (2018), processed by ESA

Satellites don't get to exchange Valentine's Day cards, but they can still figure out ways to share in the Feb. 14 celebration. The European Space Agency is commemorating the holiday sweetly with a top-down view of a heart-shaped island captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2.

Netrani is located off the coast of India in the Arabian Sea. It's a popular destination for snorkeling and scuba diving and is home to pigeons and wild goats.

Netrani doesn't actually look red to the naked eye. The ESA processed the image using the satellite's ability to see in infrared so it appears to be scarlet. A cropped view gets us a better look at the charming formation.

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission is focused on monitoring plant growth, forests, changes in landscapes, natural disasters and pollution down on Earth. It captured the island image on Jan. 30.

This isn't the first time the space agency has gotten all cute from orbit. Last year, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet posted a look at a heart-shaped lake as seen from the International Space Station. Either one would make for a great Valentine's card for your space-loving sweetie.