Use your Apple Watch to control select Whirlpool appliances

Enlarge Image CNET

Whirlpool's Wi-Fi-connected ovens, washing machines and dryers will work with Apple Watch so you control your appliances from your wrist, the manufacturer announced today at the CES tech show in Las Vegas. The Whirlpool app for the Apple Watch will debut later this year and will connect to more than 20 connected Whirlpool appliances. This appears to be the first time an appliance manufacturer has coupled its products with the Apple Watch.

An Apple integration illustrates how Whirlpool is attempting to cover work with a variety of tech giants to attract a broad audience to its suite of connected appliances.

An Apple Watch app is a smart addition to Whirlpool's connected appliances. It provides an easy way for folks to check on the progress of their laundry or see how much longer a dish needs to bake without having to go to the appliance itself.

Here are some of the tasks you'll be able to complete from the Apple Watch:

Ovens -- Check temperature, change oven settings during a cook cycle

Washing machines -- Change the type of wash cycle when the washer's in use

Dryers -- Check if a cycle has started, see how much time is remaining on a cycle

What to expect from the smart home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends we expect to see this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.