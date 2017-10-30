USB stick detailing airport security found in London street

Grzegorz Bajor#68933

London's Heathrow Airport launched an investigation on Sunday after a man found a USB stick detailing the airport's security and anti-terror measures on a London street.

The 76 files on the USB stick included details of security measures put in place to protect the Queen and senior British politicians when they use the airport, as well anti-terrorism measures. Maps showing the location of CCTV cameras, tunnels, escape shafts and security patrols were all accessible to the man who found the

A member of the public found the USB stick in the leaves on a pavement in the Queen's Park area of London and gave it to the Daily Mirror. None of the 2.5GB of information was encrypted or password protected, the paper discovered.

It's currently unclear how such a large amount of data, which also included details of the airport's ultrasound radar system used to scan runways and the perimeter fence, all came to be on one USB stick, outside of the airport and lying on the street.

"We have reviewed all of our security plans and are confident that Heathrow remains secure," said a spokesperson for the airport in a statement. "We have also launched an internal investigation to understand how this happened and are taking steps to prevent a similar occurrence in future.

"The UK and Heathrow have some of the most robust aviation security measures in the world and we remain vigilant to evolving threats by updating our procedures on a daily basis."