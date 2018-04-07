US visas for foreign-born tech workers now closed until 2019

Tech companies in the US that employ foreign citizens won't be able to hire any more until 2019. Applications for the H-1B visa that allows skilled workers to temporarily work in the US are now closed. They opened April 2, only five days ago.

US State Department

While the limited availability of H-1B visas affect every company in the US wishing to hire highly skilled foreign citizens, the tech industry, and Silicon Valley in particular, are hit especially hard. Foreign citizens make up almost three quarters of the area's tech workforce, The San Jose Mercury News reported in January.

"That's it for the entire year for our nation's ability to bring in the best and brightest individuals through the H-1B program to come create American jobs," Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us, a US lobby in favor of immigration reform. "In addition to forcing us to miss out on the creation of American jobs, these arbitrary limits will stifle medical innovation and wage growth, and will hurt our economy."

President Trump has focused on reforming the H-1B visa selection process, last year signing an executive order for government agencies to review its policies -- including those that allow spouses of H-1B visa holders to also work in the United States, The New York Times reported.

Trump also wants to award visas to the most skilled workers.

"Right now, H-1B visas are awarded in a totally random lottery, and that's wrong," Trump said last April.

Currently US Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) uses an electronic program to randomly select 85,000 H-1B visa holders per year. H-1B visas last three years, and can be renewed. While visa-holders are selected each year in April, they can't start work until October. Companies won't be able to petition H-1B visas on behalf of promising candidates until April 2019.

The USCIS has reached its cap of H-1B petitions in under a week for years, that hasn't always been the case.

"In the past it has stayed over for over a year," Sharon Rummery, the PR liaison for the San Francisco branch of the USCIS, told CNET in a phone call, adding that the program is now more popular than compared to other points in the visa's history.