US targets 10 Iranians for university cyberattacks, HBO hack

The Department of Justice on Friday announced charges against nine Iranians in connection with attempts to hit hundreds of US and international universities.

The group, identified as the Mabna hackers, allegedly attacked 320 universities in 22 countries, 144 of which were in the US. The hackers stole research from the universities and sold it for profit in Iran, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said during a press conference.

"Academic institutions are prime targets for foreign cybercriminals. Universities can thrive as marketplaces of ideas and engines of research and development only if their work is protected from theft," Rosenstein said.

The Treasury Department also announced sanctions against the Iranian hackers on Friday, with a 10th name: Behzad Mesri, the Iranian hacker charged in connection with cyberattacks against HBO and with leaking "Game of Thrones" episodes last summer.

The Mabna hackers also targeted the US Federal Energy Commission, the Department of Labor and the United Nations, US state attorney general Geoffrey Berman said. The Justice Department said many of these attacks, which also hit 47 private companies, were done on behalf of the Iranian government.

Altogether, the universities paid $3.4 billion for the research that the hackers allegedly stole and sold, Rosenstein said. The group are accused of stealing more than 31 terabytes of data from the universities. The attackers infiltrated universities by tricking professors with phishing links, officials said.

The nine people charged hacked more than 8,000 academic accounts in their campaign, prosecutors said. The campaign targeted more than 100,000 professors' inboxes.

"We have worked tirelessly to identify you. You cannot hide behind a keyboard half way around the world and expect not to be held to account," Berman said. He called the case "one of the largest state-sponsored hacking campaigns ever prosecuted."

The nine hackers are now listed on the FBI's most wanted list, alongside Mesri, who had been posted on the list since last November. These sanctions from the Treasury department come a week after it announced sanctions against Russia over its attempted cyberattacks.

Updated at 7:52 a.m. PT: To include details from the Justice Department's indictment.

