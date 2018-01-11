US senator questions Apple about slowing down older iPhones

A top-ranking US politician wants more transparency from Apple about why the tech giant purposely slowed down the processing performance of older iPhones.

Republican Sen. John Thune, who chairs the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, asked Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday if the company had offered customers an opportunity to decline a version of its operating system that throttles processing in older models as a way of preserving batteries. He made the inquiry, one of eight questions, in a letter to the Apple boss.

The letter comes about three weeks after Apple acknowledged that, without notifying customers, it slows down older phones. The company said that as batteries get older, they don't hold their charges as well as newer batteries, which can create problems in some situations such as colder weather.

Thune wrote that the public backlash suggested Apple should've been more upfront about its actions.

"The large volume of consumer criticism leveled against the company in light of its admission suggests that there should have been better transparency with respect to these practices," Thune wrote.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thune also asked why Apple decided to replace batteries for $29, instead of making them free to customers, referencing the company's response to the public's criticism. He also asked if the company considered giving rebates to customers who already paid full price for a replacement battery prior to offering discounts. The lawmaker wants Apple to respond by Jan. 23.

