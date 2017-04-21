US reportedly mulls charges against WikiLeaks, Julian Assange

Carl Court/Getty Images

The US Justice Department is considering filing criminal charges against WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange, in connection with the 2010 leak of diplomatic cables and military documents, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The Justice Department is also looking at whether the group was responsible for releasing thousands of documents showing secret CIA hacking tools last month. Those documents could potentially reveal the agency's most important hacking techniques used to penetrate systems around the world.

Charges could include conspiracy, theft of government property, or violating the Espionage Act, according to the Post.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Over the past 11 years, the group claims to have released over 10 million secret government documents through its website. The leaks range from a video showing an American Apache helicopter in the Iraq War shooting and killing two journalists to emails from the Democratic National Committee exposing alleged misconduct during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Justice Department under the Obama Administration declined to press charges for revealing the sensitive secrets, concluding that the organization was working in a capacity akin to journalism. But the case was never formally closed, and the Justice Department under the Trump Administration has signaled a willingness to take another look at the case.

Prosecuting Assange could prove tricky, though. He has been living in asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 after Swedish investigators issued a European arrest warrant for Assange that required British police to detain and extradite him. He is trying to avoid extradition to Sweden out of fear he would then be extradited to the US to face questioning related to the classified material published on WikiLeaks.

