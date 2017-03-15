US reportedly ready to charge four in Yahoo's massive hacks

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The US Justice Department plans to indict four people in connection with the hacking attacks against Yahoo that compromised more than 1 billion user accounts, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

One of the alleged hackers is in Canada and is expected to be arrested soon, according to the report, which cited an anonymous person described as having been briefed on the matter. The other three individuals are currently in Russia, according to Bloomberg's source.

Yahoo declined to comment on the report, while representatives for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hacks, each of which was described as the largest cybersecurity breach ever, have been a serious embarrassment for Yahoo, which is seeking to sell itself to Verizon. The turmoil began in September when the troubled internet giant revealed a 2014 data breach in which hackers in 2014 swiped user information from half a billion accounts. A few months later, the company reported a separate hack in 2013 affected more than 1 billion user accounts.

The scandal led Verizon, which had already agreed to acquire Yahoo for $4.83 billion, to secure a $350 million discount on the deal last month.

