US Navy tests its crazy electromagnetic railgun

Watch as the Navy puts a high-tech railgun through its paces with a multi-shot salvos from the frightening weapon.

Sci-Tech

The future of naval warfare will give you chills. The US Office of Naval Research posted a video demonstration last week showing a multi-shot salvo test of its electromagnetic railgun. 

Here's the Navy's sobering description of what the advanced weapon can do: "The revolutionary railgun relies on a massive electrical pulse, rather than gunpowder or other chemical propellants, to launch projectiles at distances over 100 nautical miles – and at speeds that exceed Mach 6." 

More US Navy

The video shows the railgun in place at a Naval Surface Warfare Center testing facility in Virginia. An ominous soundtrack plays as the camera sweeps around and we get a good look at multiple "high voltage" warning signs. A siren sounds as the railgun fires and reloads.

The railgun has been in development since 2005 and there's no set timeline yet for it to go into actual service on a naval vessel. 

"The railgun is a true warfighter game changer. Wide-area coverage, exceptionally quick response and very deep magazines will extend the reach and lethality of ships armed with this technology," the Navy noted

19
The deadly, incredible and absurd robots of the US military

More stories

Next Article: Flash loses final appeal: Adobe sentences its web tech to death
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF