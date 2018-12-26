We are our own worst enemy. A new nightmare from the mind of Academy Award Winner @JordanPeele, writer/director of Get Out. Watch the trailer for #UsMovie and get tickets now: https://t.co/h6ojaQj2R2 #WatchYourself pic.twitter.com/cDpePe1U7e — Us (@UsMovie) December 25, 2018

Get Out was a huge horror hit when it came out in 2017, even bucking the tradition of horror films getting ignored at the Oscars. Now, writer and director Jordan Peele returns with a first look at his next nightmarish film, Us.

Us stars Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Elisabeth Moss and Aquaman bad guy Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The poster shows hands -- one of them leather-gloved -- holding a menacing pair of gold scissors. The trailer, released Tuesday, offers a few more chilling clues. The official synopsis is as follows:

A mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid's Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

Earlier this month, Entertainment Weekly published exclusive photos from the upcoming film and tidbits from interviews with the cast.

Duke, known for his portrayal of M'Baku in Black Panther, told EW he's not playing the warrior here. "He's very sporadic and impulsive, he's the husband and the alpha, and I think that leads to some of the conflict that is in the marriage when we meet the Wilsons."

We also learned that Duke and Nyong'o are definitely a couple and have two children, played by Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex. Peele also revealed to EW that the monsters in this film are called The Tethered.

In the weeks leading up to the trailer reveal, Peele's MonkeyPaw Productions sent some influencers the same scissors as on the poster, along with the slogan "Join the Untethering. Watch yourself." Peele is also producing and hosting the upcoming Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access, due out next year too. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by CBS.)

WHOA. Thank you so much @JordanPeele - I am so damn ready to become untethered on Christmas Day! This is like the coolest & probably scariest thing to show up on my doorstep in some time. #UsMovie pic.twitter.com/JoIUhJ00s1 — It’s a Holly Jolly Heathermas Wixson (@thehorrorchick) December 17, 2018

Us will hit theaters in the UK and US on March 15.