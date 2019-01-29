US hammers Huawei with indictments for stolen trade secrets, fraud

NurPhoto/Getty Images

The US Department of Justice on Monday charged Huawei with theft of trade secrets, wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

A 10-count indictment alleges Huawei stole trade secrets from T-Mobile beginning in 2012. Huawei also allegedly offered bonuses to employees who stole confidential information from other companies. In addition, a 13-count indictment charged four defendants, including Huawei and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, with financial fraud. The indicted defendants also include affiliates Huawei USA and Skycom.

"The charges unsealed today clearly allege that Huawei intentionally conspired to steal the intellectual property of an American company in an attempt to undermine the free and fair global marketplace," said FBI Director Wray in a statement. "To the detriment of American ingenuity, Huawei continually disregarded the laws of the United States in the hopes of gaining an unfair economic advantage. As the volume of these charges prove, the FBI will not tolerate corrupt businesses that violate the laws that allow American companies and the United States to thrive."

According the indictment, Huawei began stealing information about a phone-testing robot from T-Mobile called Tappy. Huawei engineers allegedly violated confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements by taking pictures of Tappy, taking measurements of parts of the robot and stealing a piece of it. When T-Mobile found out and threatened to sue, Huawei falsely said the theft was done by rogue actors within the company, according to the indictment. But the Justice Department says emails obtained during the investigation found that the theft of secrets from T-Mobile was a company-wide effort.

Huawei could face a fine of up to either $5,000,000 or three times the value of the stolen trade secret for conspiracy and attempt to steal trade secrets. The company could also face a fine of up to $500,000 for wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Meng, Huawei's CFO, is charged with bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracies to commit bank and wire fraud. Huawei and Huawei USA are charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice. Huawei and Skycom are charged with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and conspiracy to violate IEEPA, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Last month, Meng was detained in Canada at the behest of the US Justice Department over claims of doing business with Iran, in violation of US sanctions. While in a Vancouver courthouse to discuss her bail, a lawyer with Canada's Justice Department alleged she defrauded US banks into making transactions that violated those sanctions, according to Bloomberg.

Notably, Meng isn't just the CFO of Huawei. She's the daughter of the founder and president, Zhengfei Ren. The arrest doesn't just have ripple effects across the tech industry; it threatens to blow up an already precarious relationship between the US and China over trade talks.

Huawei has consistently denied any wrongdoing by Meng. At the World Economic Forum at Davos, Huawei Chairman Liang Hua called for a quick resolution of the case and the release of Meng, according to Reuters.

Over the past few months, Huawei has endured a wave of negative sentiment. On Thursday, UK carrier BT said it'd pull Huawei equipment out of its 4G network and ban it from any future 5G deployments. Earlier on Friday, Japan reportedly banned government purchases from Huawei. Also on Friday, Andrus Ansip, the EU's technology chief, warned that Huawei and other Chinese companies pose a risk to the bloc's industry and security, according to Reuters.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. T-Mobile declined to comment.