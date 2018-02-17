US charges Russian social media trolls over election tampering

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The US Justice Department's special counsel has filed charges against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian groups for allegedly interfering with the 2016 presidential election.

In an indictment released on Friday (PDF), the Justice Department called out the Internet Research Agency, a group linked to Russian propaganda efforts across social media. Employees for the IRA created troll accounts and used bots to stage arguments and sow political chaos during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Disinformation campaigns ran rampant across social media during 2016, with trolls creating controversial and divisive discussions designed to create political chaos. It was considered a major security concern during the Senate Intelligence Committee's annual "Worldwide Threats" hearing on Tuesday. The trolls took up both sides of the same issue, with the primary goal to misinform and create political divide.

Facebook, Twitter and Google have struggled to deal with fake news, trolling campaigns and bots on their platforms, facing the scorn of Capitol Hill over how they've handled the problem.

Friday's charges come from special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian collusion with the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors said the efforts to interfere with US politics began as early as 2014, with trolls creating false personalities and spreading fake news across Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

"These groups and pages, which addressed divisive U.S. political and social issues, falsely claimed to be controlled by US activists when, in fact, they were controlled by defendants," the indictment said.

It lists two other organizations, Concord Management and Consulting, as well as Concord Catering, both based out of Russia. The organizations were shell companies that Yevgeniy Viktorovich Progzhin used to fund the Internet Research Agency, according to the indictment.

By "early to mid-2016," the Internet Research Agency's efforts started supporting then-candidate Donald Trump's campaign and attacking Hillary Clinton's political efforts. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said there's no evidence in the indictment that the effort had "any effect on the outcome of the election."

Instructions for the campaign wrote to "use any opportunity to criticize Hillary and the rest (except Sanders and Trump -- we support them)," the documents wrote.

The group allegedly controlled the Facebook accounts "Clinton FRAUDation," "Trumpsters United," as well as the Twitter account "March for Trump." Many of their tweets would include the hashtags "#Trump2016," "#TrumpTrain," "#MAGA," "#IWontProtectHillary" and "Hillary4Prison," the indictment said.

According to the indictment, the organization had hundreds of staffers dedicated to trolling online, and had an annual budget into the millions. Rosenstein said the Russian trolls sought "information warfare" against the US.

The organizations started studying and tracking political groups on social media starting in 2014, and sought to copy their tactics: how often they posted, how they engage with their audience, and what kinds of comments and responses they posted.

Two of the defendants allegedly traveled to the US to gather information, and posed as Americans.

While in the US, they bought computer servers and set up a virtual private network to make it appear as if they were working in the country, prosecutors said.

They also reached out to politicians and social activists, according to the document. In one scenario, they had gotten tips from an activist based in Texas.

"During the exchange, defendants and their co-conspirators learned from the real U.S. person that they should focus their activities on 'purple states like Colorado, Virginia & Florida,'" the document said.

Rosenstein added that no Americans involved were aware that they were dealing with Russians.

On social media, the agency was divided into day-shift and night-shifts, and instructed to make posts that fell in line with the US's timezones. They were also directed to write about issues like foreign policy and the economy.

"Specialists were directed to create 'political intensity through supporting radical groups, users dissatisfied with [the] social and economic situation and oppositional social movements," the court papers said.

They created groups on Facebook and Instagram, posing as "Secured Borders," "Blacktivist," and "Army of Jesus." These fake activist groups received hundreds of thousands of followers. That includes @TEN_GOP, a notorious Twitter account posing as a Republican group in Tennessee, and was later revealed to be a fraud.

The Internet Research Agency was also able to create PayPal accounts using stolen social security numbers and birth dates of American citizens.

The agency also set up fake rallies, at the same location for both sides of the political divide. On November 12, 2016, the agency organized two events on Facebook, one called "show your support for President-Elect Donald Trump" and one called "Trump is NOT my President." It was at the same time and both in New York.

While the US served an indictment, it's unlikely that they will be extradited to the US. In the past, the Justice Department has also charged Russian hackers behind Yahoo's breach. Russia's complicated extradition process has kept alleged criminals out of the US's reaches.

The Russian trolls are charged with conspiracy to defraud the US, and aggravated identity theft. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said on Tuesday that these disinformation campaigns would continue.

"There is no doubt that Russia sees the 2018 elections as a target," Coats said on Tuesday's Senate hearing.

