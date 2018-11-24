US asks foreign allies to avoid Huawei

SOPA Images

The US government is reportedly trying to persuade its foreign allies' wireless and internet providers to avoid Huawei equipment.

Officials have spoken to their counterparts and telecom bosses in Germany, Italy, Japan and other friendly countries where the Chinese company's equipment is already in use, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The US is reportedly particularly worried about the use of Huawei equipment in countries with American military bases, since most nonsensitive communication travels via commercial networks, and it's concerned about Chinese meddling.

It's also looking into increasing financial aid for telecom development in countries that avoid Chinese-made equipment, sources told the Journal.

"Huawei is surprised by the behaviors of the US government detailed in the article. If a government's behavior extends beyond its jurisdiction, such activity should not be encouraged," a Huawei spokesperson said in an emailed response to the report.

"Huawei firmly believes that our partners and customers will make the right choice based on their own judgment and experience of working with Huawei."

Earlier this month, a National Security Agency official said China is well beyond the bounds of a 2015 agreement to stop cyber surveillance against the US.

Now playing: Watch this: The best Android phone around? Meet the Huawei Mate 20...

Prior to that, China responded to a report that President Donald Trump's personal iPhone had been tapped by Chinese spies by suggesting that he switch to Huawei. Trump's relationship with China has been tense since the US entered a trade war with the country.

A report alleged last month that Chinese surveillance microchips had been inserted into Apple and Amazon data center equipment during the manufacturing process, but China and the tech companies firmly denied that happened.

On Wednesday, a report suggested that Chinese people who use Huawei phones are usually more affluent and better educated than iPhone users in the country.