Delivery drones aren't expected to reach the mainstream for years, if they ever do, but that's not stopping many companies from testing out the new technology.

On today's podcast, we delve into UPS' test of a drone built into a delivery truck. The set-up could save drivers both gas and time, especially along rural routes.

We also discuss Uber's investigation into sexual harassment claims at the company, and Verizon and Yahoo cutting the price of their acquisition deal.

Check out today's extended show on YouTube to hear about some of the new stuff our team saw at New York Toy Fair over the weekend.

UPS delivers on truck-drone hybrid (The 3:59, Ep. 182)

