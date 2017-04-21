Unwrapping a Concorde

Aerospace Bristol

Everyone likes opening presents, but think about how amazing it would be to unwrap a real Concorde.

Some lucky workers in Bristol, England, got that chance on Wednesday when they removed protective film from the last Concorde ever built.

Alpha Foxtrot, as the aircraft is known, was under wraps while crews completed its viewing hangar at Aerospace Bristol, a £16 million ($20.5 million, AU$27.3 million) aviation museum set to open later this year.

"It's fantastic to see Concorde unwrapped and looking stunning in her brand new home," said Lloyd Burnell, Aerospace Bristol's executive director. "We can't wait to welcome our first visitors on board this summer."

Built in 1979 at Bristol's Filton Airport, Alpha Foxtrot flew with British Airways on the London-New York route until 2003 when both BA and Air France retired their supersonic fleets. It remained parked at Filton until February when it was towed across the airfield to its new museum home.

Once the Aerospace Bristol opens, visitors will be able to walk through Alpha Foxtrot and sit in the passenger seats. Seventeen other Concordes still exist, with all but two on display for public viewing at museums in France, Germany, the UK, the US and Barbados.

1:30 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Logging Out: Welcome to the crossroads of online life and the afterlife.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.