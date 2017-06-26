Screenshot/Katie Collins

Do you solemnly swear you're up to no good? If so, Facebook has a treat in store for you.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" (or the Sorcerer's Stone, if you're in the US), the social network on Monday planted a magical Easter egg for fans to pounce upon like a seeker upon the snitch.

Post a Harry Potter-related status update and you might see a magic wand appear casting a spell over your text. But pay heed to what you type. As Professor Dumbledore himself once said: "Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic."

The Easter egg is activated if you include the words "Harry Potter," "Gryffindor," "Ravenclaw," "Hufflepuff" or "Slytherin" in your status update. Those house names will show up in house colors.

Click the wand again, and the magic will never stop.

Mischief managed.