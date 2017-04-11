United Airlines passenger ejected in intense Facebook video

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

United Airlines may have another customer relations disaster on its hands.

A Facebook video caught three security officials violently pulling a man out of his seat and taking him off a plane in Chicago. The video, viewed more than 300,000 times, was captured by Audra D. Bridges, who said in her post that the man was kicked off because the airline had to make room for its standby crew. The story was first covered by the Courier-Journal of Louisville, Kentucky

The video shows the man shrieking as the officials got him out of his seat and put him on the floor. The officials then dragged him away as he lay on the floor of the aisle.

A United Airlines spokesman confirmed the incident and said that the flight from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. "After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate," he said. "We apologize for the overbook situation."

The video appears just weeks after United drew criticism on social media for preventing two girls in leggings from boarding a flight, arguing that they had violated the dress code. The girls were flying under an employee travel pass, and were considered "representatives of United."