The official trailer for Netflix's upcoming series The Umbrella Academy, based on the comic-book series by Gerard Way, was posted on Thursday.
In the series, a billionaire adopts and trains seven super-powered children who are part of a larger group born to women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before giving birth. When the billionaire dies, the survivors reunite to solve a mystery surrounding his death, but among other roadblocks, there's a global apocalypse brewing.
Showrunner Steve Blackman tells Entertainment Weekly he pitched the show to Netflix as "a dysfunctional family show with a body count."
Ellen Page (Juno, X-Men series) and singer Mary J. Blige are among the stars. The series launches on Netflix Feb. 15.
Discuss: Umbrella Academy trailer shows 'dysfunctional family with a body count'
