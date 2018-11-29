Ultraman trailer reveals Netflix's new anime style for classic hero

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

If you grew up as a kid loving the Power Rangers, then you should thank Ultraman.

Predecessor to shows like Power Rangers, the 1966 Japanese live-action TV series was all about Shin Hayata, a member of the Science Patrol anti-monster defense agency. Hayata was accidentally killed by an alien who then brought him back to life with superpowers, allowing him to transform from a mere human into a 131-foot red and silver superhero named Ultraman to battle giant creatures.

This new trailer teases the return of Ultraman, as a new computer-generated anime series on Netflix.

The new Netflix series' trailer focuses on Hayata's son Shinjiro, who must replace his elderly father as a new Ultraman. Shinjiro inherits his father's powers to fight an evil force pretending to be the legendary superhero.

The anime's storyline is loosely based off the Ultraman manga created by Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi published back in 2015, according to reports from SlashFilm and Forbes.

The new Ultraman debuts on Netflix on April 1, 2019.