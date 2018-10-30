UK announces new digital tax for tech giants

The British government said Monday it will be introducing a digital tax for high-earning tech companies operating in the UK.

The tax, which won't kick in until April 2020, appears to be aimed squarely at companies including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon, which conduct business in the UK but are perceived not to pay their fair share in the way of contributing to the country's economy.

The introduction of the tax is one of a range of economic policies announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond as part of the country's annual budget announcement. It dictates that digital companies earning over £500,000 ($640,000) per year globally will pay 2 percent tax on revenues generated within the UK, "reflecting the value they derive from UK users." This is in direct contrast to the current system, under which foreign tech companies only pay tax on their UK profits -- a much smaller number.

...It will be carefully designed to ensure it is established tech giants – rather than our tech start-ups - that shoulder the burden of this new tax.” #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/h2hKxMrO1Y — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) October 29, 2018

The tax has been designed so as not to penalize smaller tech companies and startups or stifle innovation, the government claims. But cross-industry body techUK disagreed with this assessment of the policy.

"This approach risks undermining the UK's reputation as the best place to start a tech business or to invest," said techUK CEO Julian David in a statement. "The £500 million threshold the Chancellor proposed is low and risks capturing much smaller companies than anticipated."