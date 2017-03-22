UK follows US in restricting electronic devices on flights

The UK government announced a ban on electronic devices from being carried in cabins on some inbound flights into the country on Tuesday afternoon.

The exact details are different from those included the similar electronics ban issued by the Department of Homeland Security in the US late Monday. Unlike the US, the UK ban does not include incoming flights from the UAE or Morocco. Instead it only applies to aircraft originating in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

Devices bigger than a phone, including tablets and laptops are included under the ban. In true airline fashion, the exact maximum dimensions for a device have been specified (length: 16.0cm, width: 9.3cm, depth: 1.5cm). They will not be allowed in aircraft cabins, and must instead be checked into the hold.

"The additional security measures may cause some disruption for passengers and flights, and we understand the frustration that will cause, but our top priority will always be to maintain the safety of British nationals," said a government spokesman from the 10 Downing Street press office in a statement.

UK carriers affected by the ban are as follows:

British Airways

EasyJet

Jet2.com

Monarch

Thomas Cook

Thomson

A number of foreign airlines will also be affected included:

Turkish Airlines

Pegasus Airways

Atlas-Global Airlines

Middle East Airlines

Egyptair

Royal Jordanian

Tunis Air

Saudia

"Decisions to make changes to our aviation security regime are never taken lightly," said the government spokesman. "We will not hesitate to act in order to maintain the safety of the travelling public and we will work closely with our international partners to minimise any disruption these new measures may cause."

The meetings to decide which countries would be affected by the ban in the UK were chaired by the Prime Minister herself. UK security officials have seen the same intelligence as their counterparts at US agencies and have been formulating plans for the ban over the last few weeks, according to sources speaking to the Telegraph.

"We have been in close touch with the Americans to fully understand their position," said the spokesman.

The ban in the US does not affect any US airlines, but does apply to the big three gulf carriers: Qatar, Emirates and Etihad. Flights operated by these three airlines into the UK will not be affected.