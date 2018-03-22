UFO fan spots Jabba the Hutt in NASA Mars rover image

Lucasfilm/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Neville Thompson

Star Wars is starting to look more like Mars Wars with a fun rock-resemblance sighting on the Red Planet. The rock makes it look like Jabba the Hutt got himself frozen in carbonite for a change.

UFO Sightings Daily blogger Scott Waring picked out the Jabba head last week from a Mars landscape image stitched together by Gigapan user Neville Thompson. Thompson combines raw images from the Curiosity rover into single panoramic views that you can easily zoom into to examine the rocky details of the planet's surface.

The Jabba face is also visible in the original Curiosity image from early March, taken with the rover's mast camera.

The sci-fi stone is another fabulous example of pareidolia, which is the human tendency to see familiar objects in random shapes. Pareidolia has delivered quite a few entertaining Mars discoveries, including all sorts of "faces" on the Red Planet and even a lone fish.

As much fun as it would be to discover Star Wars-fan aliens that are carving tribute sculptures to the sci-fi franchise on Mars, the Jabba-rock is still just a rock.

While you can imagine the rock jabbering away in Huttesse, you could also make an argument for this being the head of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle instead.