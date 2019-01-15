Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi's perfect 10 routine makes the internet flip out

Perfection is hard to come by, but Katelyn Ohashi's gymnastics routine on Friday nailed it.
The 21-year-old UCLA gymnast, originally from Seattle, scored a perfect 10.0 for her heart-pumping floor exercise routine at the Collegiate Challenge competition in Anaheim, California. She wasn't even the only UCLA Bruin to earn a 10 -- junior Kyla Ross scored one for an earlier uneven bars routine, the Daily Bruin reports.
But it was Ohashi's lively routine that went viral after the UCLA Gymnastics official Twitter account tweeted it out late Saturday, with the caption, "A 10 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi."
Even if your knowledge of gymnastics ends at somersaults, it's easy to see why Ohashi captivated the Internet. From her smiling confidence to the soaring height she achieved on picture-perfect backflips ending in a split, she rocked the routine, and the cheers from the crowd and her teammates kept things lively.
"Her whole floor routine is ridiculously hard," coach Valorie Kondos Field told The Daily Bruin. "Every single thing about it, including the backwards split that she does after her leap pass – it's insane."
As of Monday afternoon, the video had more than 25 million views. UCLA Gymnastics' tweet had more than 122,000 retweets and more than 517,000 likes. UCLA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ohashi herself was modest about her fame, tweeting out, "now I just gotta learn how to clap on the beat."
Fans, including some famous faces, applauded Ohashi's routine, and she responded by offering them tickets to see her in person.
And some had fun with the moves no ordinary, untrained human could pull off.
"UCLA if you are recruiting, here's me doing the same routine!!" tweeted Alyssa Limperis, sharing a joke video of her own performance. "Willing to lie about age to compete, (direct message) me ."
Numerous viewers marveled at Ohashi's sheer joy in performing.
The UCLA athletics program was smart enough to take advantage of its sudden fame. On Sunday, the official UCLA Gymnastics account tweeted out a follow-up: "As great as this video is of Katelyn Ohashi's perfect 10, it's next level when you see it in person! Don't miss the Bruins in Pauley Pavilion on Monday, Jan. 21 at 2 pm."
CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.
Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.
Discuss: Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi's perfect 10 routine makes the internet flip out
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.