Ubisoft's Star Trek VR game delayed again, as original USS Enterprise crew gets added

Ubisoft's Star Trek virtual reality game, Bridge Crew, is not coming out in March as expected. The publisher announced today that the PlayStation 4 and PC game is now slated to arrive on May 30.

No explanation for the delay was provided. The game was originally slated to land in 2016, but Ubisoft pushed it to March back in October.

In addition to announcing the delay, Ubisoft confirmed today that the crew from "Star Trek: The Original Series" will be playable in Bridge Crew. The famous USS Enterprise ship will be in the game, alongside the new one created specifically for the title, the USS Aegis.

The Enterprise crew will be available in the game's Ongoing Voyages mode. In this mode, you play randomized missions; it supports solo and co-op play.

"We felt it was important to include a part of classic Star Trek with this game, especially during Star Trek's 50th anniversary," Red Storm Entertainment creative director David Votypka said in a statement. "The original USS Enterprise is such an iconic part of the franchise -- it's the ship that started it all.

"The adventures and relationships that took place on the ship are a special part of Star Trek history, so we were determined to give players the opportunity to create their own adventures and stories on this classic ship," he added. "We're very excited to see player reactions when they step onto the USS Enterprise original bridge for the first time, and experience Star Trek: Bridge Crew in a whole new way."

Regarding the delay, Votypka said, "We're also appreciative of players' patience as we finalize work on the game to bring the Star Trek experience we envisioned to life."

Bridge Crew will be available for PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Disclosure: GameSpot and CNET's parent company, CBS, owns the rights to Star Trek.

