Ubisoft knows you're having trouble getting on its servers

If you've been having trouble connecting to Ubisoft's servers this morning, it's not just you.

Ubisoft support tweeted Wednesday in response to complaints from gamers who'd been experiencing connectivity problems with some titles.

Hey guys,



We're aware of the issues affecting connectivity on several of our titles and are working towards resolving this ASAP.



Sorry for the inconvenience. — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) May 16, 2018

But not everyone was satisfied by the apology.

looks like your servers need a upgrading or at least major overhaul with all the titles you have must be getting crowded in there in kinda like ghostbuster contaminet unit ... -_- — jay holloway (@solid234snake) May 16, 2018

Ubisoft told CNET it doesn't have any further details right now, but it will post any updates to this support thread.