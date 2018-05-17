CNET también está disponible en español.

Ubisoft knows you're having trouble getting on its servers

It's working on the problem.

Ubisoft

If you've been having trouble connecting to Ubisoft's servers this morning, it's not just you.

Ubisoft support tweeted Wednesday in response to complaints from gamers who'd been experiencing connectivity problems with some titles.

But not everyone was satisfied by the apology.

Ubisoft told CNET it doesn't have any further details right now, but it will post any updates to this support thread.

