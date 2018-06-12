Ubisoft E3 2018: Star Fox in Starlink, Beyond Good and Evil 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and more

There's a new game for fans of Nintendo's Star Fox space shooter games.

French game maker Ubisoft is teaming up with Nintendo to use the characters from the decades-old franchise in its upcoming game Starlink: Battle for Atlas that marries real-world toys with games. The Star Fox addition, which had fans screaming at Ubisoft's press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles Monday, will be available for players using Nintendo's Switch console when the game comes out in October.

"This is only possible because of our partnership with Nintendo," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said after announcing the new addition to the game.

The announcement was one of several high-profile moves from Ubisoft. The company also said it's partnering with the actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt (who, among other things, was featured on the cover of CNET magazine for his movie Snowden) and his startup HitRecord to encourage gamers to submit music and art that could find its way into Ubisoft's upcoming space exploration epic game, Beyond Good and Evil 2.

Gordon-Levitt, speaking before the press conference, said the initiative matches up well with his company's goal of helping people "make things together." Now, he said, "This is the first time we're going to make assets that can go into a video game."

The music and art people create could end up in the game as a mural in a city, or a piece of music playing on the radio, Ubisoft said. The game doesn't have a release date yet.

"If you're someone who loves Beyond Good and Evil 2, you can have a part in it," Gordon-Levitt added.

Note: Ubisoft's presentation usually includes adult language and content. Parental discretion is advised.

Ubisoft also announced a new installment in its The Division post-apocalyptic online shooting game, which is due in March of next year. And it said its Rainbow Six Siege title, which was first released three years ago, has tallied 35 million players, including professionals who compete against one another in e-sports tournaments.

Ubisoft also showed Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the latest installment in its time traveling alternate-history series of games. The game, which is the 11th installment over the past 11 years, has been set in ancient Egypt, the Italian renaissance and the American revolution. The next game will take place in Ancient Greece, starring decedents of Leonidas, the warrior-king of Sparta who was portrayed in the 2007 movie 300.

One new feature Ubisoft is building will allow players to choose what their characters say throughout the game, potentially affecting the story. The game will take place during the Peloponnesian War.

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018 preview

The E3 press conference schedule

Saturday, June 9

Electronic Arts announced that its upcoming Battlefield 5 game will take on Fortnite. It also unveiled a new Star Wars game, called Jedi Fallen Order, and a release date for its Anthem online epic. [Read our recap here.]



Sunday, June 10

Monday, June 11

PC Gaming Show -- 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET)

Sony -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET), How to watch the livestream

Tuesday, June 12

First published June 7 at 4:52 p.m. PT.

Update on June 11 at 2:01 p.m. PT: Adds details from Ubisoft's press conference; 2:16 p.m.: Adds details about Star Fox in upcoming Starlink game; 2:35 p.m.: Adds details about Assassin's Creed.

